Kenya: Civil Servants Get Enhanced Medical Cover

The government will launch a Sh6.3 billion enhanced comprehensive group cover targeting civil servants today.

The scheme, which is an improvement from the group life expense and last expense benefits previously allocated Sh839 million annually, also entails enhanced work injury benefits and group personal accident.

National Youth Service (NYS) personnel will also be beneficiaries of the new cover, which is specially designed to cushion frontline employees in the Covid-19 fight.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is the lead insurer in the deal that also saves the government from double liability claims from families of employees who die in service.

According to a Cabinet memo which approved the scheme and signed on October 14, some Sh3.3 billion will cater for the group life, inclusive of coronavirus.

It is pegged at eight times the gross salary of employees across all job groups (A to U) as well as Sh3 million for critical illness.

The previous cover ranged from Sh700, 000 to Sh1.7 million.

A total of Sh1.18 billion has been set aside for group personal accident, which is pegged at eight times the gross salary for all job groups.

The Sh1.33 billion for work injury benefits and Covid-19 cover is allocated on the same basis.

It means that civil servants and NYS staff who die in service from illnesses will receive eight years' gross salary while those who die from occupational illness like Covid-19 will receive 16-years pay.

Those who die from accidents will have their families paid by the Group life and Work Injury Benefit Act policies for a total of 24-years salary.

The last benefit is Sh568.30 million for last expense cover for the principal (Sh200,000), as well as Sh100,000 each for spouse and children. The old cover ranged between Sh100,000 and Sh300,000 for the principal alone.

Strike threats

Critical diseases like cancer and heart problems are covered for a limit of Sh3 million above the NHIF medical limit.

There were reports of the launch of the scheme being presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kenyatta International Convention Centre this afternoon.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena promised to confirm the President's attendance but had not done so by the time of going to press.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, whose ministry acts as the government's human resources department, said the launch is important "as it signifies the public sector reforms we have been undertaking".

"The enhanced cover is good thing for civil servants. It is a welcome move in an effort to improve the work environment and support, especially those on the frontline in the war on the pandemic," Prof Kobia said.

"We hope private sector employers will ensure their workers are also covered to increase productivity."

The National Treasury, Health and ICT ministries have also played a key role in the realisation of the enhanced cover.

To ensure the scheme succeeds, NHIF tapped into the local and international market to spread the risk.

Prof Kobia said there were reforms at the NHIF before it was brought on board "to ensure prudent management of public funds".

The reforms include developing biometric registers of the people covered to ensure only those listed benefit.

During his fourth address on the pandemic on April 16, Mr Kenyatta directed the Ministries of Public Service and the Treasury to develop a welfare package for government workers.

The launch comes against a backdrop of strike threats by doctors and other medical workers, citing poor working conditions.

The new cover compares with what staff in some top private firms get.