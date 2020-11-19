Kenya: Catholic Bishop Got Covid-19 During 'Event to Ordain Priest'

Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese Archbishop Anthony Muheria could have contracted Covid-19 while presiding over the ordination of a priest over a week ago, the Nation has learnt.

The event was held at Giakabei Catholic Parish in Mathira East, Nyeri County on November 8.

Sources within the Catholic Church and the county government in Nyeri confirmed to the Nation that the prelate has been sick for the last two weeks but is responding well to treatment.

The Nation learnt that he presided over the ordination of Fr Paul Mburu where he interacted with scores of faithful and other priests. Fr Mburu is said to be in self-quarantine.

When the Nation reached out to the archbishop Tuesday, he neither denied nor confirmed contracting the virus, but only thanked us for reaching out.

He has been at the forefront in promoting safety guidelines to curb Covid-19, especially following the phased reopening of worship centres across the country.

Archbishop Muheria also confirmed in a message to Nyeri priests seen by the Nation that his health has improved and that he is able to eat and sleep well.

Local priest tests positive

The Mathira East medical officer of health, Mr Patrick Mbugua, confirmed that another local priest had also tested positive for the disease and is currently in isolation.

But Mr Mbugua said that the church where the ceremony was conducted could not be closed because public health officials had conducted mass testing and most of the faithful tested negative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Coronavirus Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We could not close the church because our initial testing showed most of those who had interacted during the ceremony had tested negative. However, we have done a lot of fumigation at the church compound and we are still monitoring the situation," he told the Nation.

Living in fear

The official added that, in Mathira East, some 95 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

"Most of us are now living in fear of contracting the disease. Previously, I did not believe in its existence. I think I was misled by people who were saying it was a ploy by the government to source money from donors. When I heard that my priest had contracted the disease, I came to realise that it's real," said Ms Margaret Wakini, a resident.

The local chief, Mr William Kihu, said he is educating locals on the dangers of the disease and how to avoid being infected with the virus.