East Africa: UN Officials Assess Needs At Camps for Refugees From Ethiopia's Tigray Region

Ariane Maxiandeau/UNHCR
A group of people who have fled ongoing clashes in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region wait at a transit centre to cross into Sudan.
18 November 2020
UN News Service

Senior UN officials have conducted a two-day mission to southeastern Sudan, where some 30,000 Ethiopians have found refuge after fleeing ongoing fighting between national and regional forces in Tigray province, the world body reported on Wednesday.

The UN's humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Babacar Cisse, together with the heads of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), were there to assess the situation in refugee camps.

Tigray is located in northern Ethiopia and the clashes broke out earlier this month following the reported takeover of an army base, prompting the Prime Minister to launch a military offensive.

Some 4,000 people a day are streaming into Sudan, according to UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, who added that families and children are sleeping in the open.

"The UN team, with the Government of Sudan is working to ensure that people are not in reception centres for more than two days before being transferred to more proper facilities in refugee camps," he said.

Identifying additional sites

The mission visited the Hamdayet Reception Centre, home to nearly 16,000 people, as well as places in Um Raquba camp, which currently hosts 4,440 Ethiopian refugees.

The camp is prepared to accommodate 10,000 people, while the reception centre is being expanded to shelter more people streaming across the border.

The UN also is identifying additional sites so that refugees can get away from the border and receive aid and essential services.

Mr. Dujarric said the main concern now is hygiene, as more and more people arrive, with the focus on trying to prevent coronavirus spread.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.