Kenya: Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Down With Covid-19

Flamboyant city lawyer and Tanga Tanga movement critic Donald Kipkorir is recuperating at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid 19.

His friends broke the news of his illness by posting on social media images of him in a hospital bed alongside messages of goodwill.

One of those who wished the lawyer a speedy recovery is international law professor Makau Mutua.

I wish my BFF -- the eminent lawyer @DonaldBKipkorir -- a quick and full recovery from Covid-19. Thanks to the great staff at the Aga Khan University Hospital who've been giving him excellent care. He will completely recover and come back even stronger. pic.twitter.com/6GJAR8V5Dc

- Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) November 17, 2020

Former chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Ahmed Issack Hassan wrote: "I wish my good friend, my lawyer and senior Donald Kipkorir a quick recovery from the Covid. Don is a good man with many friends who are praying for his recovery."

Kipkorir shared the posts on his Twitter and Facebook.

Shared photos

Between November 4 and 5, the lawyer shared photos where he had hosted friends for a watch party for the US elections. There was no apparent social distancing and none of them had masks on.

"Friends That Became Family ... And What a Memorable Day Watching US Elections As It Unfolded ....." he captioned the photos.

Kipkorir is the latest prominent person to contract the virus after InterFaith Council chair and Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria revealed that he was admitted at the Mater hospital battling Covid-19.

"I have improved slightly and I can eat well and sleep well. But I am still on medical oxygen. Please become ambassadors of compliance in our homes, meetings and funerals. Please let us lead the way of responsibility," he implored Kenyans.

Archbishop Muheria presided over the ordination of Father Paul Mburu on November 8, an event that faithful and other priests attended.

He has been at the forefront of promoting safety guidelines especially following the phased reopening of worship centres across the country.

Experts are warning that the disease hit a more deadly wave in October this year and may continue until 2022.

On Tuesday, 925 new cases were reported from a sample of 5559. The country's Covid-19 caseload is at 71729. Fifteen patients died also on Tuesday raising the death toll from the disease to 1,302.