Sudan: UN Representative Commends Gadarif Government Efforts

18 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Gedarif — The UNHCR Permanent Representative to Sudan, Noriko Yoshida, has commended the considerable role played by the government of Al-Gadarif State regarding the reception and shelter of the Ethiopian refugees who fled war in Tigray region of Ethiopia.

In a joint meeting with the government of the state and a number of UN organizations Yoshida called for proper coordination with the government of Gadarif and determining of more locations for sheltering the refugees in a way that preserves their safety.

He said that Sudan requires additional support to face the influxes of the refugees after the arrival of 30,000 of them up to now.

Yoshida affirmed the readiness of the organizations that they would send support to the refugees in response to the humanitarian situations at refugee camps.

The Wali (governor) of Gadarif State said that the increasingly influxes of refugees exceed the capability of the state, adding that the situation 'requires urgent intervention from international, regional and local organizations.

