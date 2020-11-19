Eritrea: The United States Condemns the Attack On Eritrea By the Tigray People's Liberation Front

17 November 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States strongly condemns the attack carried out by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on the airport in Asmara, Eritrea, on November 14. We are deeply concerned by this blatant attempt by the TPLF to cause regional instability by expanding its conflict with Ethiopian authorities to neighboring countries. We also continue to denounce the TPLF's November 13 missile attacks on the Bahir Dar and Gondar airports in Ethiopia.

We strongly urge the TPLF and the Ethiopian authorities to take immediate steps to de-escalate the conflict, restore peace, and protect civilians. We appreciate Eritrea's restraint, which has helped prevent further spreading of the conflict. Humanitarian workers should be given safe passage to provide assistance to vulnerable groups. Civilians, including U.S. citizens, should be protected from harm and be provided with humanitarian assistance and safe passage out of the conflict zones. Communications services in the Tigray region should be restored immediately in part to allow independent reporting on the situation and to allow for communication with civilians, including U.S. nationals, in the Tigray region.

Read the original article on State Department.

