Malawi: Bushiri Followers Storm Court in Lilongwe

18 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Dozens of followers of prophet Shepherd Bushiri are trooping to Lilongwe Magistrate's court where the ECG leader and his wife are expecting to appear after their arrest in the morning following an Interpol warrant of arrest.

People wearing black T-shirts with the words 'HANDS OFF BUSHIRI' are gathering near the court's entrance.

Police say prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will be taken to court after recording their statements.

The couple who are facing trial in South Africa fled the Rainbow nation last week and handed themselves to Area 30 police in Lilongwe earlier today.

In a statement, national police spokesperson James Kadadzera says police officers launched a manhunt of the two following a warrant of arrest issued by Interpol in Pretoria on Monday this week .

Meanwhile, Khumbo Soko who is one of the lawyers for Bushiri says the police have currently detained the couple.

