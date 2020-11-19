Malawi: State House Distances Itself From Bushiri Saga, Leaves the Issue to Law Enforcement Agencies

18 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
press release By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe — State Hose says the Presidency will not be involved in Prophet Shepherd Bushiri issues but rather allow law enforcement agencies which work independently from the Office of the President do its job.

State House Director of Communications who is also President Dr Lazarus Chakwera's Executive Secretary, Sean Kampondeni, made the remarks during a Weekly Brief at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday.

He said the issue is not in the jurisdiction of the president's office and as such would allow the responsible agencies do their job.

"The president will not be involved in this matter because it has nothing to do with his office. Law enforcement agencies will handle the matter in accordance with the law and set procedures for criminal investigations," said Kampondeni.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are answering criminal charges in South Africa.

The two who were to report to the nearest police station every Monday and Friday and not to leave South Africa as part of their bail conditions, were found in Malawi last week.

Bushiri cited security threat as part of his reasons for fleeing South Africa.

Apparently, the time Bushiri bolted; President Chakwera was in South Africa for a two day official visit where he held bilateral talks with the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, a

situation which lead to allegations that he was brought to Malawi using President Chakwera's plane.

President Chakwera whose plane was scheduled to arrive in Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Friday at 17:30 hours was delayed by seven hours.

State House has since refuted allegations that the president's plane was used as a conduit to whisk the two into the country.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a press statement citing reasons for the delay of the president's plane.

"Chief among the causes of the delay was South African Government's decision not to allow Malawi's advance delegation to travel back home together with President Chakwera and his delegation citing unspecified security reasons.

"The South African authorities' inexplicable refusal to let Malawi's President leave with his advance team came despite being informed of the arrangement in advance, in conformity to a similar arrangement made in all the countries President Chakwera has visited thus far," reads the The South African Government has since moved in and has started the process to extradite statement in part.

