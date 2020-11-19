South Africa: Malawian Police Have an Obligation to Hand Bushiris Over to Interpol

18 November 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Angel Khanyile MP - DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on Interpol as well as South African and Malawian authorities to facilitate a smooth extradition process for the self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

This follows reports this morning confirming that the pair have handed themselves over to Malawian police.

As a member of Interpol, Malawian police authorities now have an obligation to hand the two fugitives over to the international agency and South African authorities.

The Bushiris face serious charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering to the value of R102 million and should now be returned to South Africans to stand trial for these allegations.

In addition to these charges, the Bushiris will also have to come clean on how they skipped South Africa undetected and evaded law enforcement officials.

The Bushiri-escape has highlighted the poor state of our nation's border management systems and how vulnerable it is to corruption.

Urgent action must be taken by the Department of Home Affairs and all relevant departments need to pull up their socks and tighten border security and border management systems.

