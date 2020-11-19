Kenya: 10 Die in Lake Victoria Boat Accident

Ten people drowned on Tuesday night in Lake Victoria, officials said.

Siaya police boss Francis Kooli said a boat ferrying about twenty people capsized at around 11pm.

Officials said the boat capsized because of strong waves and bad weather.

The incident happened near Muda area in Bondo and was reported to the police at Usenge beach.

Mr Kooli said the boat was sailing from Uganda and the passengers were mainly traders who were going to Usenge beach.

The navigator of the boat is among the victims.

Zachary Masinde, who is the chairman of Honge beach, told the Nation that about ten passengers were rescued by fishermen.

"Luckily, some fishermen were within the vicinity and managed to rescue some of the passengers," he said.

Officers from the Coast Guard were mobilised on Wednesday morning to lead the search operation.