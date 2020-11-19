Kenya: FKF Sets Up League Management Committee

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League Management Committee chairman Azu Ogola has assured clubs of plans to manage the top-flight competition in a transparent manner.

Ogola was appointed Wednesday by FKF's National Executive Committee (NEC).

He also told Nation Sport he intends to lobby the federation to disburse at least 70 percent of the monies accrued from sponsorship deals to the 18-clubs in this competition.

"We have to transform this competition into a Super League, and work to retain our status as among the best leagues in the region," explained Ogola, who doubles up as KCB FC chairman.

"Players are the main stakeholders and should benefit directly from monies accrued through sponsorship deals. Clubs should receive up to 70 percent of the sponsorship money."

The top-flight league has helped produce some quality talents including Mcdonald Mariga, Musa Otieno, Victor Wanyama, Dennis Oliech, and Michael Olunga.

The competition, though has also been dogged by credibility issues including financial challenges leading to players going for months without pay and match-fixing.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa recently announced sponsorship deals with StarTimes and BetKing for the league worth Sh350 million a year, from which each club is expected to receive a Sh8 million annual grant.

Ogola, meanwhile, replaces Gor Mahia's Ambrose Rachier who served as chairman of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) before its mandate to manage the competition lapsed in September.

Rachier is said to be part of a group of club administrators including Mathare United's Bob Munro, Ken Ochieng (Zoo Kericho) and Ulinzi's Eric Oloo who are insisting on the formation of a new company to run the league instead of the Ogola-led committee.

Munro and Oloo told Nation Sport in an interview on Tuesday the clubs were hesitant to sign off the broadcast rights deals to the federation, but the FKF constitution indicates it holds these rights.

Other appointees to the Premier League management committee are Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita, Elly Kalekwa (Sofapaka), Dan Shikanda (AFC Leopards), Robert Maoga (Kariobangi Sharks), Jon Terry (Posta Rangers), and Dennis Gicheru (Wazito).

Meanwhile, David Thiru will be tasked with overseeing the league operations, while Grace Mwelu is the League's Communication and Marketing manager.