Kenya's Covid-19 Recoveries Rise By 2,616

Kenya's tally of the coronavirus disease increased to 72,686 after 957 new infections and 11 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country's total recoveries from the viral disease are 49,878 as 2,616 Covid-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours across the country.

The Health ministry on Wednesday said of the newly recovered patients, 2,434 were in the home-based care programme and 182 at hospitals across the country.

From the new cases, 908 are Kenyans while 49 are foreigners. In terms of gender, the Health ministry said 569 are male while 388 are female.