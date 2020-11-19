Kenya: Salim Babu Lands New Coaching Job

Coach Salim Babu is the man who will be in charge of guiding Kisumu All Stars back to the top-flight, Nation Sport has established.

The youthful tactician said that he has signed a one-year contract with the Kisumu County based club, and that his main duty is to ensure that the team makes an immediate return to the top flight league.

Babu's appointment as All Stars coach comes barely a week after he parted ways with Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Wazito, which he joined in August as an assistant coach. He left the Moneybags alongside coach Fred Ambani.

"I will be in charge of the club for one year. Currently, I am in Kisumu preparing to start overseeing the team's training session for this season's National Super League (NSL)," said Babu.

He went on: "My main objective is to fight and win matches so that All Stars can get back to the top league. It is something possible. The team has good players and we will have to improve in each and every department to win more of our home games and avoid losing away as well.

NSL is also a tough league and teams will be more prepared to face us because of our status of having played in the Premier League."

All Stars were relegated to the NSL after spending just one season in the Premiership.

They lost 5-3 on post-match penalties to Vihiga United in the end of the season Kenya Premier League-cum-National Super League play-offs held early November.

The appointment of Babu as All Stars new coach is a blow to Andrew Aroka, who has been in charge of the team since February, and had hoped to keep his position at the club.

He is among the coaches who sent their application for the job after the club advertised the position in August, alongside that of an assistant coach, physical trainer and goalkeeper trainer.

When reached for comment over the appointment of Babu as All Stars new coach, Aroka said: "I have seen him (Babu) around. I welcome him at the club if he has been appointed as the new coach. I hope I will be considered in one the remaining positions."

According to the tentative NSL fixture released by FKF, All Stars visit Kibera Black Stars on November 28 in their season opener.