Malawi Govt to Construct Mausoleum for Pro-Democrcay Activist Chihana

Government says plans are at an advanced stage for the long awaited mausoleum for one of the architects of the country's multiparty democracy late Tom Chakufwa Chihana after it received cabinet approval during the previous regime and the work will start soon at his cemetery in Mzuzu City.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, disclosed this Wednesday in Mzuzu when he paid homage to late Chihana at his cemetery behind Reserve Bank of Malawi in Mzuzu.

He said: "The Tonse Administration under the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera would like to respect our heroes.

"This is a lesson to young people and the nation that if we respect our heroes, we encourage the living to work hard so that they can be recognised in future."

Late Chihana, who championed the fight against the late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda's autocratic rule in 1992 after the Catholic Bishops issued a Pastoral Letter titled 'Living Our Faith' died of brain tumor on June 12, 2006 in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa.

The construction of the mausoleum was approved by Malawi Parliament in 2009 but lacked political will to take shape until in 2012 when the Joyce Banda administration through its Cabinet approved its construction.

Mtambo said the construction of the Mausoleum will not only bring the much required dignity to late Chakufwa Chihana as a freedom fighter in the country, and the Cultural Centre will not only enhance the country's rich culture, but also add beauty to the fast growing City of Mzuzu.

"We need this place to be worked on and give him a befitting burial. This government will make sure that we set a heroes acre where all our heroes can be put so that they are all honoured in this country," he said.

Church and Society representative, Paul Mvula, asked government to come up with a Heroes Act to ensure all heroes in the country are honoured.

"We have a number of heroes in Malawi and we need to have a proper law that governs on how to deal with them for posterity," said Mvula.

Chihana's family representative, Gerald Banda asked government to consider deploying security personnel at Chihana's resting place.

In his remarks, Mzuzu City Council Mayor, Kondwani Nyasulu said the council is ready to provide land if government want to establish a heroes acre in the city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Late Dr Chihana was the first President of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) before becoming the country's second vice president in the Bakili Muluzi government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating