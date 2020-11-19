Malawi: Lilongwe University Set to Confer Chakwera Chancellor Title

18 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Lilongwe University of Natural Resources (Luanar) is this Thursday set to confer President Lazarus Chakwera as its chancellor.

This will be in contradiction to Chakwera's earlier statements that there was no need that a head of state should be an automatic chancellor of public universities.

Chakwera has been championing major public reforms which include exclusion of heads of state as chancellor of the public universities.

Chakwera will be conferred as the chancellor of LUANAR at a function that will be held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

This will be Chakwera's inaugural graduation ceremony as President of the republic.

A statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet says the president will also preside over the fourth Congregation - Session 3 of the LUANAR where he will award Certificates Diplomas and Degrees.

Dean of faculty of Agriculture at the college, Patsani Kumambala said 1090 students are expected to be awarded with their certificates, diplomas, degrees and PhDs.

LUANAR was created in 2011 by an act of Parliament.

It is a merger between Bunda College of Agriculture - formerly a constituent college of the University of Malawi, and Natural Resources College.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.