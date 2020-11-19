Malawi: Lilongwe University Set to Confer Chakwera Chancellor Title

Lilongwe University of Natural Resources (Luanar) is this Thursday set to confer President Lazarus Chakwera as its chancellor.

This will be in contradiction to Chakwera's earlier statements that there was no need that a head of state should be an automatic chancellor of public universities.

Chakwera has been championing major public reforms which include exclusion of heads of state as chancellor of the public universities.

Chakwera will be conferred as the chancellor of LUANAR at a function that will be held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

This will be Chakwera's inaugural graduation ceremony as President of the republic.

A statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet says the president will also preside over the fourth Congregation - Session 3 of the LUANAR where he will award Certificates Diplomas and Degrees.

Dean of faculty of Agriculture at the college, Patsani Kumambala said 1090 students are expected to be awarded with their certificates, diplomas, degrees and PhDs.

LUANAR was created in 2011 by an act of Parliament.

It is a merger between Bunda College of Agriculture - formerly a constituent college of the University of Malawi, and Natural Resources College.

