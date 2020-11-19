Liberia: Sen. Dillon Gets Blessing Ahead of December 8

-As His Friends In Liberia Present Him Over LRD2million

The senatorial bid of incumbent Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon was boosted on Tuesday November 17,2020.A group of Liberians calling themselves 'Friends of Dillon' Liberia Chapter presented him LRD2, 165.255.00 for the facilitation of poll watchers for December 8, 2020 senatorial elections. Presenting the amount, the head of the group, Cyrus Singbea lauded the efforts of Liberians who contributed their LRD50.00, LRD100.00 or LRD200.00 among others during the dollar rally for the reelection of Senator dubbed 'the light'.According to officials of the group, they are overwhelmed with the unprecedented commitment from Senator Dillon since his election in 2019.They further said the Senator has kept and continue to keep his promises made during the campaign in 2019.

For his part, Senator Dillon thanked the Friends of Dillon headed by Cyrus Singbea for the initiative, including Liberians that meaningfully contributed their little resources. The excited lawmaker said he will not let the people of Montserrado down for confidence reposed in him.The ceremony was held at Bela Casa hotel in Sinkor.Senator Dillon is the candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in the impending Senatorial elections slated for December 8, 2020.The senator defeated the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate, Paulita CC Wie in an overwhelming victory and is well determined to retain his post for the next nine years.According to political pundits, the seat of the Senator is the main focus of the governing CDC and as such, they are doing everything possible for their candidate, Representative Thomas P. Fallah to win.