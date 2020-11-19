Egypt: PM Chairs Meeting On GERD Developments

18 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Tuesday 17/11/2020 presided over a meeting of the Higher Committee for Nile Water to discuss the latest developments regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The ministers of foreign affairs and irrigation, as well as representatives of the Defense Ministry and Intelligence Service attended the meeting.

The get-together comes as part of preparations for a six-party meeting of the foreign and irrigation ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, which will be held on Thursday, to discuss how to reach a mechanism to resume negotiations on the filling and operation of the Ethiopian dam in line with resolutions of the mini-African summit held in July.

