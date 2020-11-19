Egypt: Sisi - Armed Forces Personnel Transparently Chosen Using Latest Technical Standards

18 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed that personnel of the Armed Forces are chosen in a transparent and neutral way using the latest technical standards.

The president gave the remarks during a visit to the Military Academy on Tuesday morning 17/11/2020, where he inspected medical check-ups performed on candidates applying for the military academies and institutes.

The Armed Forces personnel represent the whole Egyptian people, the president said; stressing that only those who pass scientific, medical, psychological and sports tests will be allowed to join the military academies and institutes.

Sisi praised the applicants' keenness on joining the Armed Forces to defend Egypt's security and stability.

The president held dialogue with the applicants, which dealt with the latest developments at the domestic, regional and international levels, Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady said.

Sisi stressed that cadets of the military academies, institutes as well as other civil universities, reflect Egypt's aspirations for a brighter future.

