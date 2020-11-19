Cameroon AIDS Month - UNICEF Partners Councils to Improve Access to Health Services

The three-month project with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education targets youth and adolescents in three councils in the Centre and East Regions.

The Cameroon AIDS Month will be launched in the coming days by the Ministry of Public Health. As part of activities marking the month and the World AIDS Day on December 1, 2020, the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, on November 16, 2020 in Yaounde held a workshop for stakeholders in Yaounde II Council. Organised in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, MINJEC and three councils, the day-long training was entitled "Workshop on Improving Access to Integrated Reproductive Health Services, HIV/AIDS Prevention and COVID-19 in Yaounde II, Bertoua and Garoua Boulai Councils."

Health Services Severely Affected By COVID-19

Present at the launch was Ngeh Rekia Mbeueme, Director of Community Life and Youth Participation in MINJEC. Opening the workshop, Akono Besalla François Eric, MINJEC Regional Delegate for Centre, commended UNICEF for its support in safeguarding the lives of youth and adolescents. He said a recent study by the World Health Organisation, WHO, shows that 90 per cent of African countries have experienced serious disruptions to their health services as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. "The same situation obtains in Cameroon, especially in the area of HIV prevention amongst adolescents," he revealed.

Need To Step up Awareness

Akono Besalla François Eric also cited a recent survey by the Ministry of Public Health on the impact of COVID-19 on the continuity of services and healthcare in 21 priority health districts in the country. It revealed that 71 per cent of the health districts were affected by the pandemic. While 61 per cent of officials in the same health districts said the sensitization and hand-washing material offered them was insufficient. "The problem is real and demands urgent action. It is important to rethink and urgently implement a new strategy on improving health services during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic," the Regional Delegate counseled.

Ngah Zibi Catherine, Deputy Mayor of Yaounde II Council, noted that female youth and adolescents were more vulnerable to HIV infection than their male counterparts. This is because youth easily engage in sexual relations with occasional unknown partners; get into early marriage, drug consumption, etc. "We must do something about the situation," Ngah Zibi Catherine pleaded, adding that the UNICEF-sponsored project was a big opportunity for Yaounde city in general and Yaounde II Council in particular, to address the problem.

Role Of Local Governments

Zibi Catherine stressed the important role of local governments in healthcare provision. "Meeting in Bandjoun in the West Region in June 2017, Cameroonian mayors committed to make the fight against HIV/AIDS a priority by including it in their development plans," Zibi recalled. She said Yaounde II Subdivisional Council was ready to face the challenge.

UNICEF's Commitment

Dr Bacha Abdel-Kader, Head of HIV, UNICEF Cameroon, said UNICEF was committed to support government efforts to address and respond to the needs and threats young people and adolescents face in relation to their health, especially reproductive health; HIV/AIDS, unwanted pregnancies and COVID-19. The aim, he noted, was to bring stakeholders together to respond to this threat and problem.

Plight Of Youth, Adolescents

According to Dr Bacha Abdel-Kader, many young girls in the country enter into early sexual relations, get pregnant, abort or are infected. They also become single mothers, jeopardising their education because of lack of access to reproductive health services. Meanwhile, an action plan produced at the end of the one-day workshop is being implemented during the Cameroon AIDS Month.

Project Objectives

The project, "Improving Access to Integrated Reproductive Health Services, HIV/AIDS Prevention and COVID-19 in Yaounde II, Bertoua and Garoua Boulai Councils," lasts three months. The target is all young people and adolescents in Yaounde II, Bertoua and Garoua Boulai councils aged 15 to 24 years. The objective is to strengthen access to quality intervention concerning the health of adolescents during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Operational support systems and orientation will be put in place; integrated services offered to adolescents using a transformative gender-based approach, and adolescents engaged in the prevention and fight against COVID-19 in their communities. Also, an effective data management system for the production of results on adolescent problems will be implemented, and a multi-sector coordination, monitoring and evaluation platform on adolescent problems set up.