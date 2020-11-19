Nigeria: NPFL 2020/21 - Redstrike to Visit Nigeria for Operations Evaluation

A delegation of Redstrike, United Kingdom, new commercial partners of the League Management Company (LMC) are expected to arrive Nigeria before the commencement of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020/2021 season.

The development points to anticipated busy schedule as the LMC is poised to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to replace Hon. Nduka Irabor, the pioneer CEO who stepped down from the position recently.

During the visit, the Redstrike UK and their Nigeria office will hold working meetings with NPFL participating Clubs, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), some relevant government agencies and officials of the UK High Commission as well as the business community.

As part of their schedule, Redstrike technical team will also be conducting stadium inspections and reviews for television productions.

Elaborating on the visit, LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko said, "during the visit it is expected that the NPFL.tv platform will be formally launched among other projects involved in the LMC -REDSTRIKE partnership. A media presentation of the partnership will also be held".

In another development, the LMC revealed that it has concluded all the process for the appointment of a new CEO who has been head hunted to Join the executive management team of the LMC.

This has been done pursuant to the provisions of the LMC Governance structure as the new CEO will be presented to the NPFL Clubs at the upcoming LMC Annual General Meeting (AGM) expected to hold before the commencement of the 2020/2021 season

The new CEO will be expected to join and provide support to the LMC Board in its mandate to drive the affairs of the league.

