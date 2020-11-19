Cameroon: Management of Covid-19 - Please, Respect Barrier Measures!

The call was made during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, yesterday in Yaounde.

Nine months into the fight against the Coronavirus which has proven its capacity to kill as many people as possible, the Director for the Promotion of Health at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Fanne Mahamat, says it is not time for the population to stop respecting the barrier measures against the virus. She was speaking, yesterday, November 17, 2020 during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country at Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Yaounde. She noted the government's determination to protect the population against the epidemic which might be in vain if people stop respecting the barrier measures against the pandemic.

Dr Fanne Mahamat told the press that the efforts of public authorities and partners involved in the response against Covid-19 have made it possible to obtain comfortable results that must be preserved. "The continued dissemination of messages to respect essential gestures of protection against the new Coronavirus to everybody remains the main priority", Dr Fanne Mahamat explained. The Director for the Promotion of Health at the Ministry of Public Health said despite the efforts undertaken to break the chain of contamination and the convincing results obtained, there are persistent warning signals against a possible resumption of contamination. She said one of the fertile grounds for the new wave of contaminations, which is increasingly suspected and still preventable, is the abandonment of the practice of barrier gestures on a daily basis, within communities. The ritual of hand washing with soap and running water observed during the previous months at all hand washing stations in towns and villages are hardly still being practiced. The reflex of taking a hydro-alcoholic gel and a muffler seems to be a thing of the past. The health expert lamented over the fact that in public places (markets, churches, mosques and offices), people mix happily, without a protective mask. She noted that objects and even food are again handled by unwashed hands. In some public transport vehicles, users no longer bother to wear a facemask.

The government is calling on the population to reconnect with good habits which consist in applying individual and collective protection measures against the Coronavirus. "Our health is at stake, but also the survival of our various socio-economic, cultural and sporting sectors. We must protect ourselves from any unpleasant surprises of the resurgence of the epidemic by persevering in the compliance with the barrier measures put in place by the Government and WHO," Dr Fanne Mahamat underlined.