Cameroon: Grand Prix International Chantal Biya - Kick Off Today

18 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The competition was launched yesterday in a grandiose ceremony in Douala presided by the Sports Minister.

The 20th edition of the Grand Prix International Chantal Biya will kick off today with a criterium in Douala with ten teams from Europe and Africa taking part. Presiding at the launch of the race at the campus of IUG-Douala, the main sponsor of the event, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, said the fact that the launching was taking place in an academic milieu is proof of the marriage between sports and education, " a healthy body in a healthy mind", he said. He said the hosting of the competition serves as a rehearsal for the organisation of sports events especially with the upcoming African Nations Championship and Africa Cup of Nations due to take place in Cameroon. He said sports is a factor of living together and the international rayonnance of the country.

The president of the Cameroon cycling federation, Honore Yossi, said the race is taking place this year within a context marked by the coronavirus pandemic which has caused competitions in the federation to be cancelled or postponed for eight months, hence depriving Cameroonian cyclists of preparing well for the competition. He said a special medical team is on standby for Covid-19 testing and treatment and recommended the strict respect for barrier measures enacted by UCI and the government. He disclosed that for the very first time there will be a lap of the race dedicated to women cyclists in Cameroon.

The CEO of IUG, Louis Marie Djambou, said this edition of the race is a memorable and historic event not only for his institution but also for the city of Douala and expressed gratitude to government for awarding scholarships to students of the institution just as for State universities, the gift of PC and more than 3,000 face marks and also for tarring the road leading to the school. The glamourous and grandiose ceremony also saw speeches from the Douala City Mayor and the chief of Ndokoti village as well as cultural performances from Ngando Picket, an assiko dance group and the fans club of IUG.

The ten participating teams are from Slovakia, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Benin, D.R. Congo, Burkina Faso, Rwanda and host, Cameroon with two teams; SNH Velo club and the national cycling team.

The criterium will be run over a distance of 25 km through some of the major alleys of the economic capital, before moving over to Yaounde for the rest of the competition that will take the race caravan to the East, Centre and South regions.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.