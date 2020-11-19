Cameroon: Student Govt Election - Campaign Fever Mounts

The tussle of who will occupy the post of president is currently transforming some serene school campuses in Yaounde in to show grounds.

At about 10:30 a.m November 17, 2020, a red car drives into the gate of "College de la Retraite" in Yaounde. A group of students storm out of the car like roaring lions looking for who to devour. But indeed, these students are militants of the only cock, Herman F, who is among the four candidates vying for the post of president of the student government in that institution. With each candidate given a day to campaign, Herman F. seems to be mobilising all efforts to bring victory closer. In the same red car, drums are removed. The students, for a few minutes warm up the drums, which they say is a sign to announce their arrival. They take about five minutes in a cluster to plan the day and an idea pops up. "We will enter while chanting the name of our favourite candidate," a boy shouts. This idea is seconded by many and the militants enter the campus triumphantly. A few minutes later, a cab drives in to the campus with a complete musical set and speakers. The students are expected to wait till midday before unveiling their package.

When the bell rang at some minutes past 12 a.m. students ran out of their class rooms like bees and clustered just like the same bees. The impatience to watch the show is written all over their faces. The animation team did not equally give them the chance to be impatient for long. They immediately put on their musical sets and the show began. Even the scorching sun did not stop the students from meeting their target. They energetically seduce the students with their dance steps. It was indeed over 50 minutes of non-stop animation and musical performances. The students watched eagerly and when moved, they clapped to the rhythms of the music and even danced alongside the dancers. Even before this exercise, the heavy financial mobilisation to get the top job had been evident in the quality of flyers pasted. It has equally been hot on social media with personalities posting videos and messages to campaign for their favourite candidates.

The case was similar for Complexe Scolaire International la Gaieté in Yaounde. It was a battle between two candidates who posted flyers and convinced their friends to vote.

Government Bilingual High School Nkol-Eton already has a new President of the student government in the person of Kevin Alexis Betayene Noah. Talking on how he succeeded to convince his classmates, the student stated that he distributed sweets and biscuits to his peers.