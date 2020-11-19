Cameroon: En Commission - Tax Treaty Bill Scrutinised

Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly examined the bill on November 17, 2020.

Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly on November 17, 2020 examined the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Multilateral Convention to implement Tax Treaty related measures to prevent base erosion and profit shifting, adopted in Paris, France on 24 November 2016. The Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze assisted by the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella defended the bill in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies Wakata Bolvine.

Cameroon signed the Multilateral Convention on July 11, 2017 and it entered into force on July 1, 2018. The Convention was designed under the guidance of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the G20 to provide solutions at the international level. In the explanatory statement, government says the purpose of the Convention is to boost the capacity to combat international tax avoidance. It comes to enable governments to transpose into their bilateral tax treaties, the measures designed to reduce tax avoidance possibilities. The convention modifies the implementation of thousands of bilateral tax treaties concluded to eliminate double taxation and improve dispute resolution mechanisms while providing some flexibility .

As to what Cameroon will gain from ratifying the Convention, government says that it will help increase tax revenue, notably through improved protection of the tax base and more effective fight against tax treaty abuse, for revenue optimization purposes. It will also provide Cameroon's tax administration with effective and efficient legal tools to combat international tax fraud and honour it's international commitments as associate member of the OECD/G20 inclusive framework. All these will be made possible because the measures laid down in the Convention constitute a key pillar in improving the consistency of international tax regulations and creating a more transparent tax environment.