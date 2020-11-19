Gambia: MAJaC Boss Hints Gambia Risks Sliding Back to Jammeh's Rule If...

18 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Sang Mendy, the managing director of Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC), has hinted that The Gambia risks sliding back to the regime of former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, if the media and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are not strengthened in the new found democracy.

The Gambia media under the reign of Jammeh, now in exile in Equatorial Guinea, was stifled and access to information was hard to come by.

Mr. Mendy, who was speaking on Wednesday at the launching ceremony of his academy's communications training project, said it is evident that consolidating the new found democracy would not be easy because the public need access to timely and reliable information.

"Know it or not, The Gambia risks sliding back to the situation where people in power undermine the gains we have made by trying to suppress information. They said an ill-informed society is a society that is easy to manipulate and we don't want to have societies like that," he said.

Mendy, who is also the project manager of Empowering Civil Society Advocacy (ECSA), said in a bid to consolidate the new found democracy, his-led academy and partners came up with the project to build the capacity of community based organizations and civil society organizations to go out there and better inform the citizens.

"To avoid sliding back to the Jammeh days, the key pillars for a vibrant democracy which is of course civil society organizations, community based organizations and the media need to be strengthened," he said.

Speaking further, MAJaC's boss said a strong mobilization paced the process of the dawn of the new regime that led to the demise of Jammeh's 22-year-rule.

He added that the civil society organizations or community based organizations and media were very central in the success of that process.

"Citizens, civil society organizations and the media have for decades lived in an environment where access to information was largely top-down and one way and it makes time and effort to get use to the new way. We've changed a system, but it is going to take a long time where other countries are, because 22 years of no access to information and decisions being taken just from top to bottom, for us to really change that it requires changing the mindset. To move on as a country, citizens must be given a voice," he said.

The journalism trainer said the youth, women and people residing in the rural area must be given a voice. And to him, the people who should give the aforementioned people a voice are the media and the CSOs or the community based organizations.

By large, Mr. Mendy said the project aims to consolidate the Gambia's fragile democracy. Thus, he urged the media and CSOs to focus on their proactive role of giving voice to the voiceless.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.