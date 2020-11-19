Ghana: Police Arrest 7 Over Recruitment Scam

18 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Seven people, including a Spanish and three women, have been arrested by the police for alleged recruitment scam, at Spintex in Accra.

The suspects, Mario Joseph Granell Nortinez, 52, a Spanish, David Jawara, 63,TriouYurin, 36,Wishwell Ahidri Esela, 37,Gifty Darrye Hughes, 50, Zainab Iddrisu, 44, and Abigail Asamoah, 29, have been detained and assisting the police in investigations.

They were reported to have recruited 1,500 people to Spain,United Arab Emirates and other European countries, to work.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP Effia Tenge, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the police had information that some people have gathered at Spintex road for unlawful purpose.

DSP Tenge said when police patrol team from the Accra Regional Command went to the area,they saw that 1,500 people from Bono Region have converged at the Spintex Road.

She said they were being recruited to Spain, United Arab Emirates and other European countries, adding that they were asked to pay GHc10 and produce passport.

DSP Tenge said the suspects were apprehended and when questioned, they could not produce any document from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

She said 11 people have submitted statements to the police to assist in investigations.

DSP Tenge urged the public to be wary of scammers and do due diligence about any company or institution seeking recruitment for jobs abroad.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.