Ghana: 2 Nigerians Accused of Killing 4 T'adi Girls Engage in Blame Game

18 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Sekondi — Prosecutors on Monday at the Sekondi High Court One, showed a video of two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, engaging in blame game on their roles in the kidnapping and death of four Takoradi girls, two years ago.

This ensued when Detective Chief Inspector Dorcas Asare, led by Chief State Attorney, Patience Klinogo, tendered in evidence a four-hour video and audio clips of revelations made by Wills and Oji during encounter with interrogators.

Whiles the presentation was ongoing in the court presided by Justice Richard Adjei Frempong, accused, who have pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy and murder, sat down in pensive mood.

Earlier, accused, in separate sessions, denied any knowledge of the kidnappings and whereabouts of the four girls.

Wills insisted he wanted to appear before court with a counsel while Oji accused Wills of the one who masterminded the kidnapping.

Wills denied SMS messages he sent, but investigations revealed that the kidnappers operated a cult (brotherhood) in Nigeria and that Wills was a Sunday School Teacher.

Wills, who claimed he arrived in Ghana in December 2017, told interrogators that Oji promised to pay GHc50, 000 for each of the kidnapped girl in Takoradi, adding that he (second accused) was responsible for the kidnapping of some girls in Nigeria.

Wills said that Oji used to eat at a popular food joint in Takoradi and lodged at one of the plush hotels in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis.

Wills revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer assisted him to escape from police cells after he was arrested in connection with the case.

Oji said Wills was a family friend, and blamed him (Wills) for the kidnapping and death of the four girls, and that Wills committed crimes in Nigeria before escaping to Ghana.

After interrogators showed Oji itemized phone calls and emails, accused said, he came to Ghana in August 2017, after Wills collected 110,000 Naira to help him secure a construction job in Dubai or South Africa, but, went back to Nigeria after the deal failed.

Oji said in December, 2017, he came back to Ghana after Wills called and pleaded that he should come for his money and said that Ruth Abeka, was his girl friend, who he chatted with on social media.

Detective Chief Inspector Asare told the court that a phone belonging to Priscilla Mantebea Korankye, was found in Wills' room after he was recaptured and that the "father confirmed he bought the phone for the daughter."

The accused allegedly kidnapped Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, at Kansaworodo, whiles Ruth Love Quayson, 18, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 15, and Ruth Abeka, 18, at different locations in the metropolis.

The accused, who demanded ransom from the victims' parents, were arrested last year to assist the police in their investigations.

The court heard that police forensic results of human remains found at Kansaworodo in Takoradi proved 99.99 percent confirmation that they were the remains of the four Takoradi kidnapped girls.

