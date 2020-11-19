Egypt: Eritrea's Delegation Visit Egypt

18 November 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 18 November 2020 - Eritrea's delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met the Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukri in Cairo today. The meeting was a continuation of the regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral and regional issues.

Today's discussion between the Eritrean and Egyptian delegations was centered on bilateral trade and investment.

The two sides further exchanged views regarding developments in the ongoing talks on the Renaissance Dam as well as the current situation in Ethiopia.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.