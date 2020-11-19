Egypt: Eritrea's Delegation Visit Egypt

Asmara, 18 November 2020 - Eritrea's delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met the Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukri in Cairo today. The meeting was a continuation of the regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral and regional issues.

Today's discussion between the Eritrean and Egyptian delegations was centered on bilateral trade and investment.

The two sides further exchanged views regarding developments in the ongoing talks on the Renaissance Dam as well as the current situation in Ethiopia.