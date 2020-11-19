Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Bags 15 Awards

Vodafone Ghana, has bagged 15 awards from four separate events held over the weekend.

The awards affirm Vodafone's outstanding leadership in digital innovation and technology, customer experience, sustainability and impactful social interventions as well as engaging brand and marketing campaigns.

Vodafone was honoured with four key awards at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).

They include the esteemed Telecom CEO of the Year award, received by Vodafone's remarkable Chief Executive, Patricia Obo-Nai. Vodafone also picked the Telecom Business of the Decade, Customer Experience of the Year and the Digital Enabler of the Year awards.

At the fourth edition of the Sustainability and Social Impact (SSI) Awards, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation picked seven awards.

They include Best COVID-19 Health Care Response Initiative, Innovative Project of the Year, Best Employee Volunteering Initiatives, Best Company in Project Eradicating Streetism and SSI Project of the Year (Health). CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai received the SSI STEM Leadership Award and Amaris Nana Adjei Perbi, Head of Vodafone Foundation, was named SSI Emerging Personality of the Year.

In further recognition of the creativity of the global brand, The Chartered Institute of Marketing also awarded Vodafone the Above-The-Line Commercial of the Year for its 2 Moorch Data campaign, and Below-The-Line Commercial of the Year for its 4G GigabitNet launch campaign. Vodafone's multiple award winning Healthline TV Programme was also adjudged TV Programme of the Year.

To climax the weekend, the National Communications Awards, crowned Vodafone CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai as the Telecommunications Personality of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, Mrs Obo-Nai said "It is truly a great honour to receive 15 esteemed awards over the weekend. We are thrilled and excited about this achievement. On behalf of the leadership and management of Vodafone Ghana, we say 'thank you' to our cherished customers and dedicated staff for making this possible."

"We will continue to invest heavily in our network, the communities and in initiatives that transform businesses and enrich the lives of our customers," she said.