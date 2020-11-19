Liberia: WAEC Hooks Four Students

-For 'Assaulting' Examination Workers

Four students from three high schools across Liberia have been banned from taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in the country for 'misconducts' exhibited during the process.

The four Liberian students banned by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Liberia office are Isaac A.M Mansah and George B. Wuo of R.B Richardson Baptist High School In Grand Gedeh, Etta E. Gaye of Paynesville Adriel Academy in Montserrado and Calvin S. Nembo of St. Lawrence Catholic School in Nimba Counties respectively.

This is the first time that the West African Examination Council Liberia office has terminated and barred student's participation in public test over 'assaults or insults' of its workers [examiners].

The Head of WAEC Liberia Office, Dela Gbotoe, disclosed that these students were alleged to have either insulted or assaulted examination workers during the process.

Though there is no full scale investigation conducted and no law to have these students results terminated, but Gbotoe indicated the council has withheld the four students' results pending cancellation by the appropriate Committee of Council.

Gbotoe did not state or give any reliance in keeping with law or circumstances leading to the misconduct of these students maintained that they [students] are barred from taking any public test administered by WAEC for the next two years.

This, he said will to some extend serve as deterrent for a person who wants to do same or discourage those in the habits

Many believe that the action by WAEC deprives the students of due process of law and that the council is in error to come up with decision in the absence of a full scale investigation which Gbotoe claimed to be ongoing by a committee of the council.