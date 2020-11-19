Nigeria: Kwara Governor Presents Bill to Repeal Pension Law for Saraki, Others

19 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State on Wednesday presented an executive bill to repeal the law granting payment of monthly pension to former Governors and the deputy governors before the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, announced the presentation of the Bill during Wednesday's plenary while reading the Governor's message to the House

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presentation of the executive bill by the governor was in response to the wish of the citizenry.

The Speaker, while presenting the governor's request, said the bill was tailored toward realising the cardinal objective of the state government on prudent management of resources.

All members at the plenary unanimously agreed that the bill had passed first reading after the presentation of the governor's request for consideration.

Danladi later referred the bill to the House Committee on Rules and Business to slate the bill for deliberation during the next legislative sitting of the House.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.