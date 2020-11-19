Nigeria: Defence Ministry Calls for Effective Inter-Service Cooperation Among Armed Forces

19 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Babangida Hussaini, has advocated for harmonious inter-service cooperation within the Nigerian Armed Forces for effective military operations.

Hussaini made the call during a familiarisation visit to the Nigerian Army Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that there was need to work closely toward ensuring peace and security of the country, adding that the ministry had put in place machinery to achieve that.

"On my assumption on duty, I noticed some gaps both horizontally and vertically, and this should not be so.

"We should work together as a team to ensure that the mandate of the armed forces is actualised.

"Also, it is to reaffirm our commitment to do our best to ensure that the services perform their constitutionally assigned mandates efficiently and without distractions," he said.

Hussaini promised to provide necessary support for the Nigerian Army, its officers, and men.

He, therefore, called for a continuous synergy between the ministry and the Army, for a robust and constructive engagements.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, pledged that army would continue to work with the ministry to ensure that it discharge its constitutional duties effectively.

Buratai said that the army needed to partner with the ministry to ensure adequate and proper procurement for its operational needs and barracks accommodation.

He also called for the support of the ministry in the area of training of personnel abroad toward strengthening the capacity of the officers.

According to him, the training will focus on operational capacity building, force sustainment and intelligence and analysis.

Buratai said that the army had been working with other services as well as other security agencies to address the prevailing security situation across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.