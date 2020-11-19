Nigeria: CNN Showcases Dangote's Transformational Projects in New Campaign

19 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Princewill Ekwuujuru

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has showcased a new global branded content campaign to demonstrate the impact of Dangote Industries' investments across Africa through its transformational projects.

Produced by Create, CNNIC's in-house studio, the campaign tells the story of Dangote's vision of a self-sufficient Africa, how the company's investments are transforming the lives of communities and powering the economic growth of the region through agriculture, technology and infrastructure.

At the centre of the campaign is a film that highlights the impact of various landmark Dangote projects and initiatives including the world's largest oil refinery that will fuel Nigeria with energy and employment, a fertiliser plant that is transforming crop farming, as well as investments in sustainability across production, training, research and essential improvements to infrastructure.

Filmed over a series of weeks in Nigeria, the campaign captures footage of each initiative, the people involved and uses statistics and graphics to show the effect that the projects have on communities, employment, future business and investment for the entire region and beyond.

Reaching a worldwide audience, the campaign will run as a two minute film in commercial time on CNN US and international networks, with bespoke content produced for distribution across digital and social media platforms. Data targeting and optimisation will ensure that the content reaches Dangote Industries' key audiences of global c-suite executives and business leaders.

The cross-platform campaign is the latest part of a longstanding relationship between CNNIC and Dangote Industries which includes the sponsorship of Innovate Africa and the Profit Point segment of CNN Marketplace Africa.

Senior Vice President, Global Client Solutions, CNN International Commercial, James Hunt said: "This new campaign captures the impact that Dangote's Transformational Projects has on the community in Nigeria and the wider continent. By putting the impact on people and communities at the heart of our storytelling, we have been able to show the enormous and widespread impact of these impressive initiatives and projects. We are delighted to once again produce a cross-platform campaign with Dangote Industries as our partner and show our global audience how the company is transforming lives every day."

President/Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote said: "We recognise the perceived difficulty of doing business across Africa, but we remain convinced that the potential for growth in Africa and the opportunities available in value added manufacturing remain attractive."

