Botswana: MTB Challenge Saturday

Gaborone — A Verec-Fox Ranch MTB Kgale Challenge billed for Wharic Park in Gaborone on Saturday will see riders taking part in the 50km and 20km races.

According to the founder of Lifecycle Coaching and Tuition Academy, who is also an organiser, Gobona Mantle, the route would tail around the Kgale-Mokolodi area with a bit of fun climbing up hill, giving riders a spectacular view of the Senthane area.

The route would take the rider along the single tracks of Mokolodi and down the saddle on Kgale hills with a finish along single tracks after crossing the A1 under bridge.

Mantle encouraged riders to get the GPX Files of the route to help them access the route and check it prior to the race to avoid getting lost during the race.

She said the GPX Files could be obtained from UCB Timing website.

The race has attracted a few sponsors and Mantle said they were hoping for a better turn up compared to the first race event in July.

The sponsors are Coca-Cola, Verec, Fox Ranches, Frotcom, Medlane, Rescue One, Cycle Base as well as Lifecycle Events and Timing.

Mantle said the proceeds of the second mountain bike race would give young girls an opportunity of coaching from the academy.

She said the proceeds would be donated to the academy to coach four young girls.

Mantle said there was a huge gap in girls' participation in cycling.

Therefore, she said as an academy, they believed that engaging a coach would increase the girls' interest in the sport.

She further said they would have a scouting process where interested girls would participate.

She said the identified girls would be fully sponsored to participate in the 2021 MTB events.

"Our dream is to see the sport of cycling grow, therefore we are striving to do everything that we can to support growth of the sport at a professional level."

Verec-Fox Ranch MTB Kgale Challenge race registration is ongoing at Ultimate Cycle Base or at www.ucbtiming.co.bw.

Registration fee for the 50km and 20km races is P250 and P150 respectively.

Source: BOPA