Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Eagles Back Home From Freetown

19 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Super Eagles players and officials returned to Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday from Freetown Sierra Leone after the barren result with the Leone Stars on Tuesday evening.

The team's Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, confirmed Eagles arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 2am Wednesday morning.

Super Eagles are leading Group L on eight points after four games played so far with Benin Republic on seven points second in the standing. Sierra Leone are third on three points while Lesotho fourth on two points.

Up next for the Eagles is an away tie against Benin Republic on 22 March 2021 and they will round off the qualifiers with an home game against Lesotho on 30 March.

Meanwhile, Sparta Rotterdam have congratulated Maduka Okoye after he kept a clean sheet in the Super Eagles's 0-0 draw away to Sierra Leone.

Okoye justified the faith of the Eagles' coaching crew by keeping his first clean sheet after conceding four goals in the 4-4 draw last Friday.

It was his first clean in in four games for the Eagles after initially conceding against Algeria and Tunisia in last month's international friendly games.

"A clean sheet for Okoye in Nigeria," the club wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.