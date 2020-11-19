Liberia: Court Summons Boima J. V. Boima

The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice has summoned former Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) Deputy Director for Rural Broadcasting Boima J. V. Boima for action of debt, days after the dismissed official fled the country citing safety and other concerns.

The case is brought by one Alexman Mahn who alleges that Mr. Boima is indebted to him in the sum of US$2, 000.00, though the court document did not indicate what transaction has been between the complainant and the accused.

"You are hereby commanded to summon the living body of Boima J.V Boima and cause him to appear before the Stipendiary Magistrate or any other Magistrate of the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice on November 16, to answer ... [to an] Action of Debt, " the court says.

Mr. Boima recently got dismissed by President Weah after announcing in advance his plan to resign his post at the end of December.

Mahn claims that despite repeated requests and demands for defendant Boima to pay the money in question, the accused has allegedly failed, refused and neglected to pay the money.

"Wherefore, and in view of the foregoing, plaintiff brings this action [against] the defendant praying Court to render judgment against the defendant to pay to the plaintiff that said amount of US$2,000.00 plus and 6% legal interest as well as plaintiff's expenses," Mahn says.

The court has ordered that upon Boima's failure to appear for the case, a judgment shall be rendered by default against him.

Following his dismissal, Boima recently surfaced in neighboring Sierra Leone, and it is also reported that he is making further efforts to travel to some Western countries.