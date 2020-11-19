Liberia: Activa Insurance Launches Medical Emergency Evacuation Program

In an effort to bring relief to the insurance sector here, Activa International Insurance Company Liberia Ltd has launched a program entitled Emergency Medical Evacuation, something the company says, will citizens in getting proper medication.

The program, Activa says will evacuate sick patients, who are in critical conditions to any nearby countries for proper treatment, and it's also aimed at strengthening the insurance sector in Liberia by adding values to services.

Addressing a news conference Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the company head office in Sinkor, Monrovia, Activa Chief Executive Officer, also an associate professor at the University of Liberia particularly, the Louise Arthur Grimes School of Law, Saye D. Gbalazeh said the program covers everyone who meets all application processes, including terms and conditions and are between ages 14 and 65.

Activa International Insurance (Liberia) Ltd is a licensed company that has been working in Liberia over the past six years, providing quality Insurance Packages for Blue Chip Companies, Multinationals, Small/Medium Enterprises, Non-Profit Organizations (NGO), Liberian Institutions and personal lines insurance in the private and public sectors.

He said the decision to launch the medical emergency evacuation program derived from numerous situations where citizens had to be evacuated to get proper treatment outside of the country, and some lost their lives as a result of lack of proper care.

"We've done our research and we realized the availability, and affordability of this program that's why we thought to launch this program."

He added that the program is not a prepaid service saying, once you pay your premier, and subscribe to the program with a qualified situation then you are airlifted and you don't have to prepare the cost of the air ambulance or airplane; all you have to do is to pay your premier with a minimum of $US 250.

He explained the eligibility to qualify for the program is a group of ten (10) people minimum or above from any institution, including motorcyclists, market women, and all individuals with a charge premier, saying this program is a medical emergency evacuation and for one to get qualified you firstly have to be a subscriber, with an emergency qualify situation that takes you to a hospital where a determination will be made as to whether the case is qualify for evacuation.

He continue that once you subscribe and meet all the application process including the term and conditions you will have access to over eight thousand facilities worldwide, including air ambulance, or commercial medical escort flight, hospital expenses, medication and drugs, hotel accommodation, post-discharge awaiting return home, covering up to US$ 350.000 per event, not annual.

"You can't call us to rescue you in the middle of the forest, this program doesn't work that way; the person must be taken to a hospital after which we will engage our doctors to collaborate with doctors at that hospital before a determination can be made".

Mr. Eustace Anye, who is the regional financial controller at Activa International Insurance said, there might be other companies who are offering similar service, but the difference is where Activa comes in to provide the medical services.

"Activa comes in to make the difference in the insurance sector, and with the launching of this program we stand out to be the best because of this service", he added.

CEO Gbalazeh is a career Senior Insurance Executive with over 25 years of proven work experience in the industry both in the United States, and Africa. Mr Gbalazeh became CEO of Active (Liberia Limited) since 2014 to present. He formerly served as Assistant Vice President and Consultant (Medical Mal Practice/Healthcare Division, One Beacon Professional Insurance Company, a leading Professional Liability Insurance Company, Hartford Financial District, Farmington, Connecticut, USA, (2008 - 2014); Program Director, Healthcare Professional Liability Program, US Risk Underwriters, Washington D C Metro Area USA, (2004 - 2008).

He holds a one year diploma in Insurance, property, Casualty, Life & Health, West African Insurance Institute, Gambia, LL.B, Louis Arthur Grimes Schools of Law, University of Liberia, an MBA in Risk Management & Insurance, from College of Insurance, Risk Management & Actuarial Science, St. John's University, New York, in 1993.