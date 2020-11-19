Liberia: Weah Applauds Quattara Following Third Term Win

press release

President George Manneh Weah has extended warmest congratulations to Alassane Quattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, on his re-election for a third term as president of that sisterly republic.

According to a Foreign Ministry release dated 17 November, President Weah, on behalf of the government and people of Liberia, extended deepest congratulations and best wishes to his Ivorian counterpart and recounted that the re-election of President Quattara demonstrates the level of confidence his people reposed in his ability to steer the affairs of that country.

Mr. Weah also expresses hope that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between both countries and peoples will be further strengthened as President Quattara assumes this noble task of shaping the future of Côte d'Ivoire.

President Weah further assures his Ivorian counterpart that the two countries will work together to deepen cooperation, commerce and other forms of partnership that spur development in their respective countries and continent as a whole.

He then prays that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Quattara with increased wisdom and resilience to lead the people of Côte d'Ivoire to continued prosperity and happiness as he begins this arduous journey.