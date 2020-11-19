Somalia: Former Deputy Spy Chief Osman Says New Electoral Teams Unsuitable

Former deputy NISA chief Ismail Osman has said that the government's election commissions are not in the country's interest, noting that any attempt to go to the polls could lead to political turmoil in the country.

In an interview with a local Radio, Ismail Osman said that newly formed electoral commission include spy agents and civil servants.

"About five people I know are on the federal and state commissions," said Ismail Osman.

He said yesterday's statement by the Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guleid was a clear hint of the government's intention to loot general elections, similar to those in Galmudug, South West and HirShabelle states.

Presidential candidates have recently spoken out against government-appointed election commissions, warning of political and security instability in the country, as they accused ruling administration of including Civil servants and members of National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA)

12 presidential candidates issued a strong warded statement Last week including former leaders and PM have opposed the appointment of the electoral commission and threatened to boycott 2020-21 elections if the federal government does not fix the electoral commission which they described as a bias.