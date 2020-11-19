Kenya: Turning Waste Into Clean Fuel in Kenya

19 November 2020
United Nations Environment Program (Nairobi)
press release

19 November is World Toilet Day. The theme for 2020 is Sustainable sanitation and climate change.

World Toilet Day celebrates toilets and raises awareness of the 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation. It is about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

On the shores of Lake Naivasha, Kenya, an innovative company is working to simultaneously solve the issues of deforestation and poor sanitation. How? By using human waste to make clean, sustainable charcoal. The company, Sanivation, uses a solar-powered process to turn waste into energy, a model that's good for both business and the environment.

Watch here.

Read the original article on UNEP.

