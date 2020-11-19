Nigeria: Supreme Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor

19 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adeola Adebayo

The Supreme Court's judgment follows the withdrawal of the appeals by six parties against Mr Diri's election.

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Duoye Diri as the governor of Bayelsa State.

A seven-member panel of the apex court made the affirmation on Wednesday to end legal challenges to the election.

The panel, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, delivered a unanimous judgment that Mr Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, were duly elected.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ngwuta said it followed the withdrawal of the six appeals filed at the court by the appellants.

The appeals were filed by the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), Labour Movement (LM) and Accord Party (AP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had returned David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of last year's Bayelsa governorship election but the Supreme Court voided the victory on February 13, just a day before his swearing in.

The apex court's decision followed a petition accusing Mr Lyon's running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, of presenting forged certificates to INEC.

Subsequent petitions against Mr Diri's election had been dismissed by the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Mr Diri was sworn in on February 14.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.