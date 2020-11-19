Nigeria: Like PDP, APC Dissolves Ebonyi Exco Following Umahi's Defection

19 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

As is the norm in Nigerian politics, both parties will need to restructure in Ebonyi.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it has dissolved the executives of its Ebonyi State chapter.

The party's national headquarters announced its decision in a statement late Wednesday, barely a week after the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, confirmed his controversial exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

While some of his former party members ascribed Mr Umahi's controversial exit to his alleged intention to run for 2023 presidency, others have tied the governor's defection to the crisis rocking the PDP.

Following the governor's exit, the PDP had also sacked its executives in the state, similar to that now done by the APC.

As is the norm in Nigerian politics, both parties will need to restructure in Ebonyi: the PDP to remove Mr Umahi's loyalists from its management and the APC to hand over control of the party structure to the governor.

The Mala Buni-led interim management of the APC headquarters said its decision to dissolve the Ebonyi State executive committee was necessitated by the latter's refusal to "withdraw court cases as directed by the 8th resumed meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) and submit to internal party resolution mechanisms initiated by the CECPC."

"A 15-member caretaker committee has subsequently been appointed by the APC CECPC to manage the Party's affairs and carry out the planned membership registration, update, and revalidation exercise in Ebonyi State," Mr Buni added, urging party members to support the move.

The 15-member caretaker committee will be chaired by Stanley Okoro and deputized by John Nwankata (North), Peter Ndubuisi (Central), and Ozoemena Njoku (South) while Charles Ofoke is to serve as secretary.

