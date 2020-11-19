Botswana: Maintain Peace, Tranquility Image

Kasane — The head of the cabinet team on the Botswana-Namibia shooting incident, Dr Lemogang Kwape has acknowledged that some recent events were provocative but urged Batswana to maintain the peace and tranquility their country was known for.

Addressing the Chobe leadership Tuesday, Dr Kwape, who is also Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, said it was President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi's plea that Batswana should continue respecting Namibians even when they entered the country for medical, shopping and other errands in Kasane and elsewhere in Botswana.

Dr Kwape noted that apart from the citizens of the two countries having relatives on either side, as neighbours they would continue to need each other.

The minister also relayed the President's other plea for Batswana to remain calm so that the matter could be resolved amicably.

President Masisi dispatched the team to Botswana-Namibia border areas this week following the shooting of four Namibian nationals near Kasane on November 5.

Its other members are Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Kagiso Mmusi and Assistant Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mr Machana Shamukuni.

According to an Office of the President press release issued Monday, the team has been "expressly delegated to keep the communities in the areas abreast of the recent developments" regarding the incident.

Dr Kwape called for calm and peace between the nationals of the two countries noting that their heads of state were in constant communication on the matter.

He assured his audience that the joint investigations were being conducted in a harmonious environment and that the two nations would be informed of the outcome.

Dr Kwape said the outcome of the joint investigations would explain what transpired on the day of the shooting and determine the way forward.

For his part, Minister Mmusi said police commissioners of the two countries had been working harmoniously starting with the identification of the deceased and postmortem.

He said he was confident that the investigations would be completed under the same environment.

Minister Mmusi assured the Chobe leadership that government was committed to ensuring Batswana's safety.

He advised Batswana to use only gazetted points of entry into Namibia and should cattle from Namibia cross into Botswana, they should be returned amicably.

Thanking government for the consultation, Kgosi Moffat Sinvula of Kavimba revealed that the deceased were his relatives.

Councillor Castor Mpebe called for the reprimanding of some MPs for their comments on the incident.

He thanked people of Chobe for their composure despite their relationship with the victims.

Councillor Boitumelo Kanyetu applauded President Masisi for sending the team but said it could made a colossal impact if it comprised Namibian representatives and similar meetings were held in Namibia.

He called on the ministers to engage their Namibian counterparts to encourage Namibians to remain calm as investigations continued.

Kgosi Chika III called on social media users to refrain from inciting violence between the two nations by posting threats.

In response, Minister Mmusi assured the leadership that the issues they raised would be conveyed to the President.

Giving a vote of thanks, Mr Shamukuni, who is also the area MP, thanked the Chobe leadership and community for treating the matter with the sensitivity it deserved and for opting to remain calm.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>