Botswana: Maintain Peace, Tranquility Image

18 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Keamogetse Letsholo

Kasane — The head of the cabinet team on the Botswana-Namibia shooting incident, Dr Lemogang Kwape has acknowledged that some recent events were provocative but urged Batswana to maintain the peace and tranquility their country was known for.

Addressing the Chobe leadership Tuesday, Dr Kwape, who is also Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, said it was President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi's plea that Batswana should continue respecting Namibians even when they entered the country for medical, shopping and other errands in Kasane and elsewhere in Botswana.

Dr Kwape noted that apart from the citizens of the two countries having relatives on either side, as neighbours they would continue to need each other.

The minister also relayed the President's other plea for Batswana to remain calm so that the matter could be resolved amicably.

President Masisi dispatched the team to Botswana-Namibia border areas this week following the shooting of four Namibian nationals near Kasane on November 5.

Its other members are Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Kagiso Mmusi and Assistant Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mr Machana Shamukuni.

According to an Office of the President press release issued Monday, the team has been "expressly delegated to keep the communities in the areas abreast of the recent developments" regarding the incident.

Dr Kwape called for calm and peace between the nationals of the two countries noting that their heads of state were in constant communication on the matter.

He assured his audience that the joint investigations were being conducted in a harmonious environment and that the two nations would be informed of the outcome.

Dr Kwape said the outcome of the joint investigations would explain what transpired on the day of the shooting and determine the way forward.

For his part, Minister Mmusi said police commissioners of the two countries had been working harmoniously starting with the identification of the deceased and postmortem.

He said he was confident that the investigations would be completed under the same environment.

Minister Mmusi assured the Chobe leadership that government was committed to ensuring Batswana's safety.

He advised Batswana to use only gazetted points of entry into Namibia and should cattle from Namibia cross into Botswana, they should be returned amicably.

Thanking government for the consultation, Kgosi Moffat Sinvula of Kavimba revealed that the deceased were his relatives.

Councillor Castor Mpebe called for the reprimanding of some MPs for their comments on the incident.

He thanked people of Chobe for their composure despite their relationship with the victims.

Councillor Boitumelo Kanyetu applauded President Masisi for sending the team but said it could made a colossal impact if it comprised Namibian representatives and similar meetings were held in Namibia.

He called on the ministers to engage their Namibian counterparts to encourage Namibians to remain calm as investigations continued.

Kgosi Chika III called on social media users to refrain from inciting violence between the two nations by posting threats.

In response, Minister Mmusi assured the leadership that the issues they raised would be conveyed to the President.

Giving a vote of thanks, Mr Shamukuni, who is also the area MP, thanked the Chobe leadership and community for treating the matter with the sensitivity it deserved and for opting to remain calm.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.