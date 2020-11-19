Tanzania: Ncds Drive Households to Poverty

OVER 33 percent of all deaths in the country are caused by Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs), lead to poverty and downturn of the national economy.

The NCDs have potentially serious socioeconomic consequences, through increasing individual and household impoverishment and hindering social and economic development.

The impact of NCDs and their risk factors is highly inequitable and imposes a disproportionately large burden on low- and middle-income countries.

Poverty is closely linked with NCDs, and the rapid rise in the magnitude of these health problems is therefore predicted to impede poverty reduction initiatives in low-income countries and communities.

The common risk factors underlie the major NCDs including tobacco, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diets insufficient physical activity, overweight or obesity, raised blood pressure, raised blood sugar and cholesterol.

The Secretary of Tanzania diabetes association and Tanzania NCD Alliance (TANCDA) Prof Kaushik Ramaiya said that NCD threat can be overcome using existing knowledge issued by health practitioners and other stakeholders.

According to him, the main types of NCDs are cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and stroke, cancers, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma and diabetes, adding, the diseases affect people in low and middle income counties.

"90 percent of Tanzanian with NCDs particularly diabetes are unaware that they have the diseases. We advised them to have medical checkup regularly to avoid many deaths occurred from NCD in the country. We continue to organize awareness campaign to ensure many Tanzania understand risk factors of NCDs, Prof Ramaiya said.

According to 2018 World health organization (WHO) report, non communicable diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71 percent of all deaths globally.

The report says that each year 15 million people die from NCD between the ages of 30 and 69 years where over 85 of these premature deaths occur in low middle income countries.

NCDs also known as chronic diseases, tend to be of long duration and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behaviours factors.

Program Manager Natural NCD prevention and control program from Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender and Elderly Dr Omary Ubuguyu explained that the government and other stakeholders including health experts continue to provide knowledge to the people to control non communicable disease's.

"Tanzanian should adhering the directives given by health experts to avoid NCDs. The number of people died each year from NCD increased due to our daily lives systems. We advised people to change their life style by making body exercises and eating diabetes," he noted.