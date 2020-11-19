South Africa: Num Calls for an Immediate Rescue of Workers Trapped At Gamsberg Mine in Northern Cape

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the Western Cape is highly disturbed by an incident that occurred at Gamsberg mine in the Northern Cape in the early hours of yesterday 17th November 2020, where ten mineworkers were trapped at South Pit, one of Gamsberg mine operations. The incident is believed to have occurred at around 01:25 am. Eight of the trapped workers have since been rescued while rescue operation to retrieve the remaining two workers is still ongoing.

The health and safety of our members and of mine workers in general is of paramount importance to us as the NUM. We urge the company to fast track the rescue operation. We will leave no stone unturned until the remaining workers are safely brought to the surface.

We further call on the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to thoroughly investigate this unfortunate incident, get into the bottom of everything with the necessary speed as to what caused the incident.

The NUM will also conduct its own investigation to ensure that those found to be responsible account for the trauma and injuries sustained.

The number of incidents where mineworkers got trapped underground and sometimes lost lives is beyond alarming proportions and it ought to be attended to with the urgency it deserves by all those who value human lives.

