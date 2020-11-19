South Africa: Sports Industry Battles to Balance Sustainability With Covid-19 Health Risks

19 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

With sports events, tournaments and matches happening globally, there has been an unsurprising spike in Covid-19 infections. Could the industry's desperate need for short-term gain lead to longer lockdowns in the long term?

Hardly a day goes by without another report of a high profile sportsperson, or team, contracting Covid-19, leading to the cancellation of matches and contests.

Just this week, SA Rugby issued a warning to its players in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition, which ends this weekend. Three matches have been cancelled because of clustered Covid-19 outbreaks.

This week SA Rugby had to cancel the Sharks versus Stormers match, which was due to be played this coming weekend. The upshot is that the decision has effectively handed the title to the Bulls. The Lions' matches against the Cheetahs and Pumas were also cancelled earlier in the tournament.

"Players and management are urged to employ extreme caution in their social engagement," said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

"It only takes one careless interaction by a single player to have the knock-on effect that impacts on 45 other players, team managements, the schedule and potentially the destination of the title.

"As fit young athletes, it may be tempting...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

