South Africa: Violence On the Cape Flats Plays Havoc With Employees and Businesses

Financial services company RCS, which draws much of its workforce from the violence-ridden Cape Flats, recognises the deep impact this social ill has on its employees and, consequently, on its business. It has partnered with the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative to try to shift the cycle of violence.

Several buses and a truck were torched during service delivery protests in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, last week, while roads in the area were closed after stones were thrown at motorists and tyres burnt.

For consumer finance business RCS, which runs a call centre staffed by 800 people, the immediate impact was that 20% of their staff did not arrive at work that day; the company provided transport to ensure they could get home safely and many employees left work early.

"This is a huge number, and it has a big impact on 'business as usual'," says Vikas Khandelwal, head of RCS's holding company, BNP Paribas SA.

Absenteeism, post-traumatic stress and presenteeism (being present but not productive) are just a few of the human resource challenges that RCS faces on a daily basis.

"Over 76% of our employees are female and the majority of them live in areas of Cape Town with...