Africa: Postponement of COP26 - a Considered Delay, or Climate Cop-Out?

opinion

As the world has grappled with the devastating effects of Covid-19 and months have seemingly evaporated into extended lockdowns, global protests and geopolitical tensions, global climate destruction has largely gone unnoticed. Yet, this equally ominous threat has continued to march on at an alarmingly steady pace.

COP26 should have seen the gathering in early November of more than 200 nations to address the pressing issues facing our planet's sustainability. However, the conference was postponed for an entire year to allow world leaders to come to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic and, importantly, focus on America.

The United States plays a pivotal role in leading the global charge in defence of the planet. As the second-largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions after China, the US needs to commit to net-zero. Otherwise, quite simply, the world will not meet its target of carbon neutrality by 2050.

This commitment needs an administration in the US that engages actively and openly with the scientific community, and earnestly considers the long-term sustainability of its decisions on its constituents locally as well as the world at large.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden were polarised on this issue. Now it is clear that the health of the...