Nigeria: Gombe Pays Over N200m Outstanding WAEC, NABTEB, NBAIS Exam Fees

19 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Gombe State Executive Council has approved the sum of over two hundred million naira to pay for the examination's fee for 13, 000 students of Senior Secondary Schools conducted in 2019.

The examination bodies to receive the payment include the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies NBAIS, the West African Examinations Council WAEC, the National Business and Technical Examination Board, NABTEB.

The sum of two hundred and four million naira, one hundred and fifty-one thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five kobo (N204, 151.875) was approved to settle the examinations fee for 13,347 students of Senior Secondary Schools across the state.

The decision was reached at the State's Executive Council Meeting on Tuesday presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the council's chamber of the Gombe State Government House.

The State Commissioner of Education Dr Habu Dahiru disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting.

The State government had in 2019 declared a state of emergency in the education sector. That was after the state clinched 34th position in the 2019 WAEC ranking.

The WAEC index released in 2019 uncovered the lapses in the state's education system which Dr Habu Dahiru said the government is strategiSing to improve by introducing model schools expected to groom a set of students that will receive special treatment and training to compete with their counterparts across the country.

