Ethiopia: Revenues Ministry Collects Over 107 Billion Birr

19 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ministry of Revenues has secured over 107.6 billion Birr income, exceeding its plan for the first four-month of the Ethiopian budget year.

Briefing journalists yesterday, Revenues Minister Laqe Ayalew said the performance exceeded the plan by 102 percent and an increase of 17.3 billion Birr compared to same period last fiscal year.

Goodwill of tax payers, committed leadership, improved tax collecting system, strong follow up and support, and enhanced rule of law upholding capacity have contributed to the achievement, he added.

Laqe stated that over 1.08 billion Birr was secured through a remarkable job against counterfeiting and organized contraband, registering 121.8 percent of the plan and 252.8 million Birr increase as compared to same period last year.

Moreover, the Customs Commission was able to attain 11.7 billon birr, it was learned.

Recognizing trustworthy tax payers and taking strict measures against fraudsters have played a significant role in obtaining the result, Laqe noted.

However, much is left to be done in the remaining 8 months to secure the planned 290 billion Birr and hopefully surpass it.

The minister lauded the selfless commitment of the employees in the 124 branches across the country and members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, Federal Police, and regional security forces in combating contraband.

